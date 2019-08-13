NORFOLK
The Norfolk Tides hosted the 12th annual Navy Night at Harbor Park Stadium, Aug. 10., in honor of active duty and retired service members.
The game was kicked off with a ceremony that included Capt. Joey Frantzen, commanding officer of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, administering the oath of enlistment to Navy recruits as they raised their right hands and pledged to enlist in the Navy.
“It’s always special to see young people join our Navy,” said Frantzen. “I was honored to have been a part of this, and I want to thank the Norfolk Tides for hosting us.”
The pre-game events also included the ceremonial first pitch being thrown out by Electronics Technician 3rd Class Mitchell Ortiz, the bluejacket of the quarter aboard the guided missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Randy Fuhrman, assigned to Coastal Riverine Group Two (CRG 2), who was awarded Navy Expeditionary Combat Command’s Sailor of the Year.
Senior Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Courtney Barber, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 sang the National Anthem shortly after the Tides took the field, signifying the start of the game.
The Tides defeated the Syracuse Mets 8-6.
