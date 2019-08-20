EVERETT, Wash.
The MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) wrapped up three days of briefings and on-site detailing to Sailors based at commands throughout Navy Region Northwest, Aug. 12-14.
MyNavy HR CDS brought senior Navy leadership directly to Sailors, showcased new programs and initiatives, explained how these changes will affect the fleet, demonstrated new capabilities, and offered Sailors the opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns.
“This was an incredible series of CDS events across all four bases in the PACNORWEST where we received valuable feedback from Sailors, their spouses and fleet leadership,” said Vice Adm. John Nowell, Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP). “I was impressed by the level of engagement and thoughtful questions. The feedback that we received will help the MyNavy HR team to continue to improve fleet readiness with better talent management processes, policies and systems embodied in Sailor 2025.”
Senior leaders discussed the ways that MyNavy HR team — the rebranded name for the Manpower, Personnel, Training, and Education enterprise — is transforming to better meet Sailors needs. This included highlighting the MyPCS Mobile recently released that provides a permanent change of station (PCS) checklist, lean orders, and PCS Entitlements Calculator to enhance the PCS move experience.
Nowell emphasized the new MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) as the future for how Sailors and their spouses can quickly address pay and personnel concerns. MNCC represents how legacy systems are becoming digital, making them more accessible and user-friendly.
Other speakers highlighted the Detailing Marketplace and Meritorious Advancement Programs as a means to empower Sailors to take charge of their careers.
In addition to the speakers, Sailors met with detailers, community managers, and a wide array of advisors and representatives for a host of topics such as shore special programs, Voluntary Education, and Career Waypoints.
“I’m happy that they’re taking the time to spread out and reach as many Sailors as they can. I can go to the CDS and listen to these changes first-hand. Then I can go see my detailer too,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Arilyssa Hoyos, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68).
Detailers and representatives from career development-focused commands felt they made a rewarding impact on Sailors who participated.
“Being part of CDS allowed me to talk to Sailors about education benefits including Tuition Assistance, USMAP, and NAVY COOL — improving their lives both personally and professionally,” said Chief Navy Career Counselor Kristie Freeman, education specialist in Voluntary Education, said of her experience as a representative at CDS.
More than 3,000 Sailors attended the keynote speaker’s portion of CDS Navy Region Northwest, with many of those in attendance also receiving direct detailer counseling.
The next MyNavy HR CDS is scheduled for Navy Region Southeast this fall.
For videos, stories, and information about MyNavy HR CDS visit: https://www.public.navy.mil/bupers-npc/career/talentmanagement/Pages/CDS.aspx
For all personnel and policy changes news, visit our blog: https://navylive.dodlive.mil/2019/07/25/2019-personnel-and-policy-changes/#section12
For more news from Navy Personnel Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/npc/.
