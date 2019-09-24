Cmdr. Bryan Roberts, assigned to Commander, Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic, instructs a student attending the 2019 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show STEM Lab Learning Day as he flies a flight simulator. The NAS Oceana STEM Lab Learning Day is the largest field trip in the world, bringing over 8,000 students from Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools to the NAS Oceana Air Show to learn about topics in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.