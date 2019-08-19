VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.
Each year, the most qualified and highly motivated first class petty officers are selected for advancement to the rank of chief petty officer.
Once selected for advancement, chief selects undergo weeks of training and mentorship to mold them into wiser leaders and stronger Sailors.
Upon completing “chief season,” the selectees will join the family of over 30,000 chiefs as they become members of CPO Messes throughout the fleet.
Naval Air Station Oceana’s fiscal year 2019 chief selects are Culinary Specialist 1st Class Krishina McCray, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Julian Ortiz, Master-At-Arms 1st Class Mario Osman, Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Nicole Robinson, and Navy Counselor 1st Class Shunika Walker.
McCray, who has been in the Navy for over 9 years, said being a chief selectee has already been a challenging and rewarding experience.
“The best part of this whole experience is connecting with other chief selects and learning about the heritage of the chief petty officer,” said McCray. “Everybody has different qualities they’re bringing to the table, and we all continue to learn from each other.”
Being stationed on Naval Air Station Oceana affords chief selects the opportunity to train and learn with the selectees from each tenant command on the installation.
Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Nicolai Corey, a chief select assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, has been in the Navy for almost 22 years, making him the most senior in his class of chief selects.
“It’s all about camaraderie and networking,” said Corey. “You get to work with people you normally wouldn’t. I don’t see people from VFA-211 very often, as they on the opposite end of the flight line. It is great that I’m able to meet them here. I’m able to network up and down the flight line.”
Being able to work with Sailors from many technical backgrounds allows the chief selectees on board Naval Air Station Oceana to have a more well-rounded training experience.
Naval Air Station Oceana’s “chief season” officially ends Sept. 13 when the fiscal year 2019 chief petty officers are pinned with their anchors for the first time in front of their friends and families.
