VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.
Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana will hold the 2019 Air Show Sept. 21 and 22 to showcase the best of military and civilian aviation for the 60th year to locals and spectators from around the world.
The NAS Oceana gates open at 8:00 a.m. and flying starts at 10:00 a.m. This year’s show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
Unique to the NAS Oceana Air Show, locally based aviators will pilot their F/A-18 Super Hornets in the enormously popular Air Power Demonstration that includes high-speed passes, an in-flight refueling demonstration and other maneuvers, accompanied by pyrotechnics.
On Saturday night, Sept. 21, the Beach Blast begins at 6:30 p.m. with a free concert at the 31st Street Park, an F/A-18 Super Hornet after-burner flyover, night parachute jumps, and an introduction of the men and women of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
Also unique to NAS Oceana, approximately 8000 students, teachers and chaperones from Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools will arrive at Naval Air Station Oceana during the practice air show, Friday, Sept. 20 to participate in the largest Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) field trip currently on record.
Last year, VBCPS Superintendent Aaron Spence said, “these STEM Lab Learning Days have been a true highlight for our students as well as our staff and volunteers.”
Students will have the opportunity to interact with over 40 different military, government and corporate agencies such as NASA, Jefferson Labs, Virginia Department of Transportation, Dominion Energy, Tidewater Community College, Old Dominion University and Public School Academies. Each of the agencies will provide hands-on activities that include, but are not limited to science experiments, robotics, underwater remote controlled vehicles, 3D printers and more designed to engage, inspire and educate students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
Dr. David Bowles, NASA Langley Research Center director, emphasized the importance of the students’ participation in the annual STEM field trip.
“NASA Langley is proud to participate in NAS Oceana’s STEM education efforts during the Air Show,” said Bowles. “We know the importance of engaging kids at an early age and keeping their interest with hands on activities. These young people are part of the Artemis generation that will land the first female and next man on the moon by 2024 and I believe some of them will grow up to be the scientists and engineers that help NASA land humans on Mars.”
This year’s STEM field trip is expected to set the world record as the largest field trip ever. Naval Air Station Oceana is proud to host the next generation of leader’s for this historic event.
“We are thrilled and thankful to once again partner with NAS Oceana to give our fifth-graders this incredible opportunity to see how their work and study in STEM now can translate into real-world careers in the future,” said Spence.
For more information on the NAS Oceana Air Show, http://oceanaairshow.com
