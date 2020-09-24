Lt. Stefan Knight, a naval flight officer assigned to the “Skinny Dragons” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 watches the sunrise from the apron of Naval Air Station Sigonella before pre-flighting a squadron P-8A Poseidon aircraft for a maritime domaine awareness flight over the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 19, 2019. VP-4 is forward deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa.