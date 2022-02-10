Capt. Tim Thompson, Commander, Task Force 67 commodore, and Capt. Kevin Pickard, Naval Air Station Sigonella commanding officer, cut the ribbon during the grand opening ceremony¬ of the new P-8 hangar on NAS Sigonella, Feb. 2, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command.