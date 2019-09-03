WASHINGTON
Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) marks 177 years of enabling warfighter lethality and supporting fleet readiness for Navy and Marine Corps commanders Aug. 31.
In 1842, Secretary of the Navy Abel P. Upshur officially established NAVFAC's predecessor, the Bureau of Yards and Docks (BuDocs) to execute the design, construction and maintenance of Navy yards and some shore stations on the eastern seaboard. Eventually BuDocs and its responsibilities would grow into the global enterprise known today as NAVFAC, one of six systems commands, which was officially established May 1966.
NAVFAC continues to be a critical contributor to the nation, its supported commands, and Sailors and Marines. NAVFAC’s scope and responsibilities have evolved and expanded throughout the years to keep pace with the growth of the Navy and its mission. Like the Navy itself, NAVFAC has a diverse set of missions worldwide protecting our nation’s interests, promoting its security, and helping to shape U.S. history and culture through the vast array of services it provides to the warfighter.
“It is about our contribution to lethality,” Said Rear Adm. John Korka, the commander of NAVFAC and chief of Civil Engineers. “In today’s increasingly complex environment of uncertainty; quality, speed and agility are the distinguishing characteristics that will define us as a SYSCOM [systems command] team.”
NAVFAC is currently planning, designing, and construction contracting for facilities in support of the new Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBN). The Columbia-class SSBNs will replace the Ohio-class submarines, and as Columbia submarines are added to the fleet, the Ohio submarines will be decommissioned. The Columbia will have considerably more advanced propulsion, sensor, navigation, quieting and missile launch systems. Facilities are needed starting this year and throughout the 2020's to meet Columbia’s construction, training, and deployment schedules. But NAVFAC’s contribution to lethality covers multiple platforms and missions, not just the Columbia.
“NAVFAC is a contributor in bringing the F-35 [joint strike fighter] program on-line,” said Korka. “NAVFAC is supporting disaster recovery operations at [Naval Air Weapons Station] China Lake [California] following the earthquake. Following the most recent devastation at Camp Lejeune [North Carolina] from Hurricane Florence, NAVFAC is helping to bring Camp Lejeune up to its readiness levels.”
With 13 component commands located in the United States, Europe and Japan, NAVFAC's support is visible on practically every Navy and Marine Corps installation around the globe. Nearly every pier, runway, road, utility plant, gymnasium, barracks, child development center, or other shore facility has been constructed or acquired by NAVFAC.
“It’s a personal honor to serve for NAVFAC. It’s an honor to be able to support the fleet,” Korka said. That’s why we exist; we will measure our effectiveness and achievements through the eyes of the fleet and Marine Corps.”
