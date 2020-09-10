A midshipman 4th class, or plebe, from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2024 receives an electrocardiogram, Aug. 6. The electrocardiogram measures the electrical signal generated by the heart and is abnormal in 80% of those with cardiac conditions associated with sudden cardiac death. A specialized electrocardiogram that was designed specifically for use in young athletes has been added to the usual historical and physical examination recommended by the American Heart Association. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.