PORTSMOUTH, Va.
Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (MEDLANT) Improvement Sciences department recently hosted the annual continuous process improvement (CPI) virtual project competition. This is the seventh year in which the online opportunity allows CPI professionals throughout the region to display and share work performed over the past calendar year.
This competition enables Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) to share local performance improvement activities and raises awareness of CPI activities around the region. The competition supports MEDLANT’s high-reliability organization (HRO) and reinforces the command’s commitment to providing the highest quality of care and readiness while fostering collaboration among staff.
The 2021 CPI Project Competition had 15 nominations in four categories: (1) Define, Measure, Analyze, Design, and Verify (DMADV); (2) Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control (DMAIC); (3) Rapid Improvement Event (RIE); and (4) Operation Process Improvement (OPI).
This year’s winners were:
DMADV: Design/Implement Rapid Shipboard COVID-19 Testing Capabilities to Support Fleet, NMRTC Annapolis, Maryland
DMAIC: Mental Health 7 Day Follow Up, NMRTC Pensacola, Florida
RIE: Develop Secret Internet Protocol Router (SIPR) Virtual Health Capability to Support Mental Health Treatment/Fleet Forces, NMRTC Rota, Spain
OPI: On the Front Line of the Opioid Crisis: Managing Opioid Dependency in Primary Care, NMRTC Great Lakes, Illinois
Projects are available to view at https://esportal.med.navy.mil/sites/NME/CPI-LSS/fair/default.aspx and will be presented over the next year during the MEDLANT Quality Council which is held the fourth Wednesday of each month.
