Construction Electrician 2nd Class Justin Krug, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, participates in cold-form steel, also known as light-gauge steel, training onboard Naval Base Ventura County, California, Sept. 16. The training is on a steel rolling machine, which reduces building times and waste, and improves the durability and efficiency of construction. The Seabees with NMCB-5 are homeported in Port Hueneme, California, training for an upcoming deployment in the Indo-Pacific region to support U.S. and partner nations through high-quality construction and combat engineering.