NORFOLK (Feb. 4, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Michael Gilday, left, Rear Adm. F.R. Luchtman, commander, Naval Safety Command, middle, and Master Chief Jimmy Hailey, command master chief for the Naval Safety Command, right, reveal the new seal for the Naval Safety Command during the command establishment ceremony. The Naval Safety Command serves as the naval enterprise lead for non-nuclear safety standards, expertise and oversight of the Navy Safety Management System (SMS). The command will operate with the requisite authorities and responsibilities to establish a SMS that provides defense-in-depth and ensures the Naval enterprise is both safe to operate and operating safely. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW/AW) Weston A. Mohr)