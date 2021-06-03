NORFOLK
Naval Station Norfolk (NAVSTA) Norfolk celebrated the Asian American Pacific Islanders during the month of May.
The celebration dates back to May of 1992 when President George H.W. Bush signed the bill into law declaring May Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. This year, the United States Navy celebrates the 29th anniversary of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month.
NAVSTA Norfolk’s galley crew took great pride in honoring those of Asian American descent.
“My crew was very happy, especially when we bring new recipes and ideas for special meals,” said Chief Culinary Specialist Victor Nunezmarte.
Nunezmarte was in charge of overseeing the entire event and was excited to see his department work together to not only better their cuisine styles, but also learn about different cultures. CSC’s very own junior enlisted Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Evony Nelson made Strawberry Fanta cake.
In the past, NAVSTA Norfolk has celebrated this event by inviting a speaker to talk about the history of the AAPI culture and ending the event with a cake cutting ceremony, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the crew at the galley had to make the event smaller but still culturally informative.
Naval history is an important part of being a Sailor. Throughout the years the United States Navy has become more culturally diverse and we understand that our brothers and sisters in arms come from different backgrounds and not everyone’s history is the same.
When asked why AAPI history is so important, Nunezmarte said, “It’s very important because we are a very diverse unit, and we need to understand that we, as a Navy, have a history and that history was written by many people before us. We need to recognize each and every single race and culture that helped build this great Navy and this is one of the ways we can teach our Sailors about our past history.”
Asian American Pacific Islander Month is celebrated each year to honor the history of all Asian Americans dating back to 1843. For more information or to learn more about the history visit www.defense.gov
