NORFOLK
On Thursday, June 24, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk celebrated LGBTQIA (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (or Questioning), Intersex, and Asexual (or Allies)) Pride Month at the Crew Galley.
The celebration began with opening remarks from Culinary Specialist 1st Class Phillip Harrison Jr. who serves as the Diversity Committee president. During the ceremony, attendants were taught the struggles and great strides that the LGBTQIA community has endured within the military.
“To me, it is a celebration of being who you want to be, no matter what ethnicity, gender or sexual preference you prefer,” said Harrison.
During the ceremony, Harrison Jr. spoke about his own experience as a gay service member in the Navy and how the military has evolved to support the LGBTQIA community.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy into law. The law represents a compromise between those who wanted to end the ban on the LGBT community serving, and those who felt having openly gay troops would cause problems. Under the policy military personnel were not allowed to harass or discriminate closeted service members they believed to be gay. On Dec. 22, 2010, President Barack Obama signed into law a repeal to the ban on gay men and women serving openly in the military. Since this repeal, many service members have been able to be their true, authentic selves while serving in the United States military without repercussions due to their sexual orientation.
“Learning the history and background of the LGBTQIA community and being accepting is the best way to help spread awareness and acceptance to the community,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3, Nicole Campbell, Naval Station Norfolk’s food service officer.
During NAVSTA Norfolk’s LGBTQIA Pride Month 2021 observance, speakers talked about important military members in history who fought for their rights to be gay in the military and blazed the trail for today’s service members.
“We want to express our beauty to everyone and we just want that same beauty expressed to us in return,” said Harrison Jr.
For more information on military LGBTQIA history and policies, visit:
https://www.militaryonesource.mil/military-life-cycle/friends-extended-family/lgbtq-in-the-military/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.