NORFOLK
During a ceremony on Sept. 11 at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk’s Flag Plaza, Sailors assigned to NAVSTA Norfolk and its tenant commands participated in a wreath laying ceremony to reflect on the sacrifice of more than 3,000 victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, their family members and the heroic actions of the first responders.
On that day, 19 years ago, three passenger airliners were hijacked by al-Qaeda forces and flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. A fourth crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, due to the courage of the passengers that tried to retake the plane. This was the worst attack on American soil since the attack at Pearl Harbor in 1941.
The morning’s events began with First Responders assigned to Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services conducting morning colors alongside NAVSTA Norfolk Sailors.
"Every day, we come in in uniform, whether it be military or first responders, and we pray that the attacks of 9/11 will never happen again,” said Fire Captain John Michin, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services. “We continue to do our jobs, but we stop on a day like today and we remember.
Following morning colors, the wreath laying began with an invocation, followed by the reading of the sequence of events that took place on Sept. 11, beginning with the takeoff of the first plane from Boston’s Logan International Airport at 7:59 a.m. and ending with President Bush’s address to the nation at 8:30 p.m. NAVSTA Norfolk’s Commanding Officer Capt. Vince Baker then placed the wreath and TAPS was played.
“While this may be history for some of our very junior Sailors, because we do ceremonies such as this, they understand their purpose and the significance of the things we do here,” said Baker.
Baker said he believes all Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, Airmen and Coastguardsmen continue to perform daily acts of heroism in response to the attacks. The legacy of that September day lies in the worldwide embrace of freedom that followed.
The event concluded with the Master of Ceremonies encouraging everyone to participate in the nationwide moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., which is when the first plane hit the World Trade Center.
