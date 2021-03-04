NORFOLK
Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk’s Chambers Field will be closed to fixed-wing aircraft from March 1 to June 30 to execute mission-critical resurfacing and infrastructure improvements on the runway.
“The Naval Station Norfolk Air Operations Team along with many other organizations have been coordinating this project and subsequent closure for several years now,” said Capt. Vince Baker, Naval Station Norfolk Commanding Officer. “We are ready for this critical infrastructure investment project to kick off next week that will enable safe operations at Chambers Field and the Navy Operated Air Mobility Command Terminal into the foreseeable future.”
The $16.9 million construction contract was awarded to Williamsburg based Branscome Companies Inc. in June 2020 to resurface the runway and demolish 99,480 square yards of excess pavement. The planned shutdown also includes updates to significant electrical infrastructure, navigational aide replacements and signage upgrades.
“Chambers Field is integral to air operations and we look forward to the planned renovations,” said Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. “We appreciate the coordination between commands to ensure our aircraft can continue to safely and effectively operate from the airfield.”
With the runway closed, all E-2C Hawkeye and C-2 Greyhound squadrons will shift operations to Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana. All Air Mobility Command (AMC) passenger operations will shift to Baltimore Washington International (BWI) Airport and all cargo operations will shift to Joint Base Charleston. Helicopter operations will continue at NAVSTA Norfolk.
Runways are typically resurfaced every 15 years. Chambers Field was last resurfaced in 2005. NAVSTA Norfolk’s Chambers Field is one of the busiest military runways on the East Coast with an average of 44,000 take offs and landings per year. This includes an average of 3,000 airlifts per year to include 19,000 tons of high priority combat cargo.
