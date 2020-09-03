Norfolk
Although this may be an unusual start of a new school year for many students in the Hampton Roads area, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) in partnership with Operation Homefront hosted a back to school supply event, Aug. 25.
“Due to COVID, our event was scaled down and done differently than in past years,” said MWR Community Recreation Director, Elizabeth Amaya. “Even in the current environment we felt it was still important to host the event in a safe and effective manner.”
Approximately 94 cars were full of active duty families and their young ones waiting to get their 2020-2021 school backpack and supplies. From the safety of their own vehicle, families were able to drive-thru to pick up pens, pencils, notebooks, backpacks and so much more for kids.
“Providing school supplies for military families helps to alleviate some stressors associated with the financial burden of returning back to school. MWR recognizes that being able to provide masks, hand sanitizer, pencils, notebooks, highlighters and backpacks, helps the greater cause,” said Amaya. “Although most children will be returning to a virtual classroom in the upcoming weeks, these supplies may be essential for the success of each military student.”
Operation Homefront is a nonprofit organization headquartered in San Antonio, Texas and Arlington, Virginia. Its stated mission is to "build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect." In addition to Operation Homefront, Ketia4kidz and Lidl are also to be thanked for their contributions.
For additional information on NAVSTA Norfolk MWR visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NSNMWR
