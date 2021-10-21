NORFOLK
Sailors, assigned to Naval Station Norfolk’s Security department participated in the city of Norfolk’s 32nd annual Children’s Festival Oct. 2.
The festival took place at Waterside District’s Town Point Park from 10am-3pm and hosted many types of vendors and performers from the local area for families to enjoy. NAVSTA Norfolk’s Security Department was represented by their Military Working Dog (MWD) unit with three Sailors and two military working dogs.
“These events are important for the team of handlers to spread the word about the Military Working Dog Program,” said Master at Arms Chief Roy Holmes, Kennel Master for Naval Station Norfolk’s MWD department. “Also, it’s great to get the Sailors out and about to break up the normal routine of working on base.”
Due to COVID-19, the city of Norfolk did not hold the Annual Children’s festival in 2020. This year, they welcomed thousands of visitors back to the park along with the local businesses and programs who participated.
“We all had a great time educating the children and answering all their questions,” said Master at Arms 1st Class Molly Crawford, MWD’s leading petty officer. “It’s always refreshing hearing things that they come up with and it’s fun watching them try on the gear since it is so big on them.”
Crawford and her shipmates set up an interactive table with training gear used for the dogs and the trainers to show children and their families. The working dogs, Batman and Tina, were brought out to socialize as well. While there, the Sailors answered many questions about their jobs and MWD’s and posed for photos with children.
“Hopefully we can inspire some of the children to fill our role in the future when they grow up,” said Crawford. “You just never really know how something like this event can inspire a child and I think that’s really great.”
