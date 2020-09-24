Capt. Vince Baker, Naval Station Norfolk Commanding Officer, Capt. David Dee, Naval Station Norfolk Executive Officer and CMDCM Ben Rushing raise the Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence flag across from the headquarters building on Naval Station Norfolk. The Department of Defense selected Naval Station Norfolk as the winner of the 2020 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence. To recognize this achievement, NAVSTA Norfolk received a commemorative trophy, congratulatory letter from President Donald Trump and a flag they are authorized to fly for one year.