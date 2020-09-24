NORFOLK
The Department of Defense selected Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk as the winner of the 2020 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence.
The Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence recognizes the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations. One installation from each of the services and the Defense Logistics Agency is selected each year for this highly competitive presidential award for exemplary support of Department of Defense (DoD) missions.
NAVSTA Norfolk was selected as a winner following a successful year of demonstrated leadership and superb support to the fleet by supporting 1,162 ship movements. This included deployments and homecomings for five carrier strike groups, two Expeditionary Strike Groups, nine independent destroyers and 25 ships of foreign allies. NAVSTA Norfolk supported over 250 pier-side ordnance operations, 3,374 diving operations, and 264 fueling operations. NAVSTA Norfolk’s airfield logged more than 44,000 mishap-free flight operations, as well as 71 mishap-free helicopter operations. A result of a focused, multi-year program, NAVSTA Norfolk has reduced its energy use by 15.1%, from the fiscal year 2015 baseline, exceeding the goal of 11.9%. A 14.9 mega-watt combined heat and power plant began full-scale operations, and now supplies approximately 74% of the station’s steam requirement, saving $6.5 million in utility costs. The Fleet and Family Support Program engaged in multiple activities across the station, providing 4,657 education programs and collaborated with Junior Achievement to provide financial management education to over 500 students in local schools. Commander, Naval Installations Command recognized NAVSTA Norfolk’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation as a 5-star Accredited Program. The Chaplain’s Office conducted 30 Chaplain Religious Enrichment Development Operation events to provide religious ministry designed for the NAVSTA Norfolk community to increase personal resilience. To maintain aggressive environmental awareness, the installation revised its environmental training program to provide a more holistic approach to environmental protection, and has worked to identify areas with the greatest environmental risks and impacts. This approach helped reduce spills by 66% compared to the base year. In recognition of their successful environmental program, NAVSTA Norfolk has received a 4th consecutive Gold Award from the Hampton Roads Sanitation District and their 17th Tree City USA Community award.
“The Naval Station Norfolk team had an extremely successful year and we are honored and humbled to be recognized with this prestigious award,” said Capt. Vince Baker, Naval Station Norfolk commanding officer. “This award is a reflection of the hard work that our service members, DoD employees and contract workers do each and every day and I am thankful they are getting the recognition they truly deserve. I could not be more proud to be part of this team.”
Installations compete on how well they achieve departmental objectives in several areas of installation management, including mission support, energy conservation, quality of life and unit morale, environmental stewardship, real property management, safety, health and security, communications, and public relations.
Excellent installations enable better mission performance and enhance the working and living conditions for military men and women, DoD civilians and their families. Each of the winning installations succeeded at being the best in achieving excellence in performing installation management within their military service and DLA.
To recognize this achievement, NAVSTA Norfolk received a commemorative trophy, congratulatory letter from President Donald Trump and a flag they are authorized to fly for one year.
