NORFOLK
On Wednesday, June 26th, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk began their participation in the 10th Annual Feds Feed Families Food Drive.
The food drive is from June 26th to August 9th and is partnered with national networks of food banks and food pantries such as Feeding America and Ample Harvest. The drive receives donations from more than five hundred partnered organizations. The campaign is led by Chief Human Capital Officers (CHCO) council, and is stretched across America.
“The Feds Feed Families Food Drive focuses on things that bring us together,” said Religious Program Specialist Second Class Christopher Johnson, “Not just as one federal family, but includes all civilian families. We can make a difference together.”
With the inception of Feds Feed Families Food Drive from 2009 through 2018, they have raised over 80 million pounds of food. Last year alone, more than 17.9 million pounds of food was donated. This year’s goal was set to reach 100 million pounds.
Volunteer work at food pantries, harvesting on the farms that donate crops to the food pantries, and donations of money are very helpful to the cause. Every one dollar donated is the equivalent to three pounds of food.
“Families who aren’t able to get their own groceries or other items to feed their families have access to nonperishable items and have a means to do so,” said Religious Program Specialist Second Class Christopher Johnson.
The Capital Area Food Bank put out a list of most requested food items which are high in fiber, low in sugar and low in sodium. The top listed foods are canned or dried beans, peanut butter, canned vegetables, grains, canned fruit, tuna, 100 percent juice, hot and cold cereals and healthy snacks. These items donated contribute to the wellness and health of over 540,000 children, senior citizens and families.
Bins are located around NAVSTA Norfolk for donations of nonperishables such as building N-26 Quarterdeck, he chapel and the Commissary. The Commissary also has brown bags for sale full on nonperishable food items already pre-selected by the entrance of the store for purchase to be placed in bins as donations.
For more information or questions contact the chapel at 757-444-7361.
