The NDIA Department of the Navy Gold Coast Event is the premier Navy procurement conference in the country. Gold Coast provides a forum to educate, guide, and assist businesses, large and small, in support of the warfighter mission within Department of the Navy and throughout the DOD. The event provides exciting and relevant topics delivered by government and industry experts – and boasts insightful panels, workshops and networking events. Of course, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to meet key government and industry contracting personnel through our one-on-one matchmaking sessions – the hallmark of Gold Coast. On the virtual exhibit floor, you will have an opportunity to visit over 200 government agencies and industry organizations, including the ten Navy Systems Commands.