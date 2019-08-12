NORFOLK
It is all about giving back to our military families.
In partnership with Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads’ Navy Exchange (NEX) stores, as well as other area installations NEX stores, are participating in the 10 on Your Side Operation School Supplies Drive.
“Our command’s mission is to support our Sailors and military families at home and abroad, and this event is a simple but important way we can help,” said Melissa Dodson-Dozier, Tidewater District Vice President of NEXCOM. “This year the NEX Tidewater District is excited to participate in the school supply drive to benefit children and teachers in 12 different school districts — all of which serve our military families in surrounding communities.”
This is the first year that NEXCOM has participated in the drive. There are boxes set up in area NEX stores where various school supplies such as pencils, notebooks, binders and paper can be donated. Once the supplies are collected, they will be distributed to districts in Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, Franklin City, Elizabeth City, Pasquotank, Norfolk, Mathews County, Chesapeake, Hampton, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Perquimans County and Newport News.
“We are happy that we are able to work with NEXCOM on this school supply drive, which will help benefit so many military families,” said Capt. Jonathan Kline, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads.
At NSA Hampton Roads-Headquarters, the box is located in the NEX mini mart at Seabee Plaza and at Northwest Annex it is located in the mini mart on Ballahack Road.
“Our military families serve our nation too — through the countless moves, making new friends and learning a new city, they remain resilient,” said Dodson-Dozier. “Hampton Roads is a heavy military area, so participating in this school supply drive is a simple but important way for the NEX to say thank you to our military and the local community for all they do! We are committed and proud to be a part of events that ensure a child’s success in and out of the classroom.”
The school supply drive began on July 27 and ends Aug. 23.
Below are the nine NEX locations participating:
NEX Naval Station Norfolk - 1560 Mall Drive, Bldg #CD-13, Norfolk, VA 23511-3893
NEX NAS Oceana - 1449 Tomcat Blvd., Building No. 292, VA Beach, VA 23460
NEX Little Creek - 1170 Amphibious Drive, Building No. 3443, VA Beach, VA
NEX Portsmouth Scott Center - 1560 Cluverius Street, Bldg #1560, Portsmouth, VA 23709
NEX Naval Medical Center Portsmouth - 620 John Paul Jones Circle, Bldg. #3, Portsmouth, VA 23708
NEX Naval Weapons Station Yorktown - 2072 Lebanon Church Road, Newport News, VA 23603
NEX Dam Neck Annex - 1977 Terrier Ave., Bldg #524, Virginia Beach, VA 23461
NEX NSA Hampton Roads Mini-Mart - 1467 Ingram Street, Bldg #NH18, Norfolk, VA 23551
NEX Northwest Annex - 1315 Ballahack Road, Bldg #396, Chesapeake, VA 23322
