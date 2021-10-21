NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, BAHRAIN –
Personnel assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) participated in a community support event at Bahrain Mobility International (BMI) in Isa Town, Bahrain, Oct. 16.
More than 80 service members and civilians from multiple NAVCENT commands and partner-nation militaries volunteered to assist with cleanup efforts and beautification projects at the facility, as well as engage in programs with children and staff. Volunteers included Sailors, Marines, Coastguardsmen, Soldiers, and international service members assigned to Combined Maritime Forces.
"This is an amazing opportunity for us to support the local community and strengthen our relationship with our host-nation partners,” said Cmdr. Aaron Carlton, NAVCENT deputy chaplain. "Engaging our Sailors with the community demonstrates our continued commitment to the Kingdom of Bahrain."
Volunteers organized storage units and conducted general cleaning of the facilities during the full-day event. Volunteers also interacted with children by participating in mobility-focused activities such as ‘freeze dance’ and ‘wrap the mummy.’
“This was a great chance to give back to our host nation, get to know the community and work together as team,” said Chief Electronics Technician Select Keith Schraitle.
BMI is a non-governmental humanitarian organization that provides speech therapy, occupational therapy and other special needs services for the Bahrain community.
NAVCENT is headquartered in Bahrain and includes the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet as well as the world’s largest maritime partnership, Combined Maritime Forces.
