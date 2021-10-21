NAPLES, Italy –Capt. Joseph D. Harder III, Commanding Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Europe, Africa, Central (NAVFAC EURAFCENT) announced Lt. Michael A. Roster, P.E., CEC the NAVFAC EURAFCENT Military Engineer of the Year for 2022 in an all-hands email sent Oct. 13.
A 2012 University of Arkansas graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Roster departed NAVFAC EURAFCENT earlier this year and is currently working on the Dry Dock Modernization program at Kings Bay, Ga.
Prior to his reassignment, Roster served as Deputy Expeditionary Engineering Business Line Leader for a command with an area of responsibility spanning three continents. He expertly managed a diverse team of ten engineering and acquisition professionals comprised of DoD Civilians, Italian Local Nationals and Spanish Local Nationals.
Some of his achievements include: assisting in the development of a charter establishing processes for a new Expeditionary Projects Team (XPT); serving as the Command Emergency Management Coordinator throughout the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the leader and manager for emergency construction plans in Somalia.
"During my time at NAVFAC EURAFCENT I was fortunate to have many unique and mission critical opportunities. Every challenge provided the exposure necessary for me to lead, learn, and grow as a naval officer and professional engineer. I am honored to receive this award and will remain forever grateful for the dedication and mission focus of the Expeditionary Projects Team. Without the XPT, these achievements would not have been possible," said Roster.
As the Assistant Operations Officer for the Expeditionary Engineering Team, Roster was part of a team responsible for executing overseas humanitarian, disaster assistance, and civic aid projects in support of strategic lines of effort.
“Mike was enthusiastic about all of the projects we were involved in, said Jose Hernandez, Project Manager, Expeditionary Projects Team, Naval Station Rota Spain. “Many were aimed at improving the quality of life for people living in difficult circumstances or in poor areas and I know he took pride in knowing that they would make a difference in people’s lives. I am certain he is doing great things for the Navy back in the states and hope to see him in a Navy leadership position in Rota someday.”
Through his guidance and mentoring, the Expeditionary Projects Team executed over 90 active construction projects across 30 countries, valued at over $80 million. These projects supported Humanitarian Assistance; the Presidents Emergency Plan for Aids Relief and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and were done in collaboration with U.S. embassies and Partner Nation Ministries.
NAVFAC EURAFCENT executes approximately $1 billion per year in construction, professional engineering and facilities services for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and NATO commands in countries throughout Europe, Africa and Central Command where the Navy is the DoD lead agent for military construction.
