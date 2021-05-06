NORFOLK, Va.
The acting Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Honorable Thomas W. Harker, recently announced the selection of three Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic-managed environmental programs as winners of the 2021 Secretary of the Navy Environmental Awards.
The programs included: Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown in Yorktown, Virginia; Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island in Port Royal, South Carolina; and Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
“Our Navy and Marine Corps environmental programs have made, and continue to make, great strides to clean, restore, sustain and improve the areas where our warfighters work and train to protect our country,” said Capt. Tres Meek, commanding officer of NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic. “Their ability to meet and support the mission speaks volumes to our overall efforts to create a better and more sustainable world for tomorrow – congratulations to all.”
NWS Yorktown earned the award for Natural Resources Conservation in the Large Installation category. Highlights include: collaborating with the Virginia Institute of Marine Science and other external partners to restore and stabilize more than 900 feet of shoreline and 3.45 aces of Navy land, totaling 1.1 million in Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration funding; preparing a Wildfire Management Plan that established 263 management blocks, totaling 3,129 acres where prescribed fire may be used as a management tool, while also saving an estimated $80,000 in tree removal costs; and fish and wildlife management actions to support the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ annual monitoring programs, and using in-house personnel and volunteers to support Virginia Wildlife Actions Plans.
MCRD Parris Island earned the Sustainability in the Individual or Team category for the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC). Highlights include: maintaining a partnership with Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort and the Lowcountry Council of Governments, a partnership that obtained a $467,000 grant via the Office of Economic Adjustment in Fiscal Year 2021 to address local resiliency efforts; and demonstrating that early and deliberate planning can yield a benefit cost ratio of 5.21, thus providing $675 million of net infrastructure, training and human health benefits to maximize the operational budget and securing the MCRD mission.
MCB Camp Lejeune earned the Environmental Restoration in the Installation category for the USMC. Highlights include: implementing best management practices during clean-up activities to reduce energy, water and natural resource use by implementing new sampling technologies that saved $20,000, reduced wastewater generated by 1,500 gallons, used solar power to treat 21,000 gallons of groundwater that saved 200 kilowatts per hour, and recycled 8 tons of material that reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 14 metric tons; saved $2 million in drilling costs through the design of a permanganate distribution system, while also minimizing impacts to existing land use; and improved the protection of human health and environment through various environmental clean-up efforts.
“The Department of the Navy environmental programs play an important role in achievement of our National Defense Strategy. The Navy and Marine Corps take a proactive role in enhancing mission effectiveness through focused implementation of environmental programs to meet our expanding mission requirements; protect and improve the environment where we live, work and train; avoid and reduce future liabilities; and build trust and equity with our internal and external stakeholders,” the Acting SECNAV said in an ALNAV message. “I want to thank our civilians, Sailors and Marines who are part of the environmental team supporting our operations and installations.”
Each of the winners have been nominated to compete in the Secretary of Defense Environmental Awards competition.
NAVFAC’s Environmental Program provides high quality, timely, cost effective and efficient environmental support to the Navy, USMC, and other clients. Environmental management is the means of conserving, protecting and restoring the environment, and natural and cultural resources, for future generations. NAVFAC offers sound environmental management and technical support necessary for Navy and USMC compliance with federal, state, local and host nation regulations. We strive to continually improve our relationship with our clients, regulators and other stakeholders through focus on common operational goals, sharing of information regarding our products and services and availability of a highly skilled environmental workforce.
