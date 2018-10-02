NORFOLK
NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic seeking applicants at their Chesapeake Job Fair at the Chesapeake Conference Center; 700 Conference Center Drive, Chesapeake, Va. 23322 on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 10:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
The purpose of the Chesapeake Job Fair is to provide networking, hiring and job seeking opportunities. NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services to Navy and Marine Corps commands that span from Georgia to Maine and as far west as Illinois. This networking and hiring event is free and open to all job seekers.
NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic is actively seeking candidates who can fill immediate needs in a variety ofdisciplines. We offer a wide array of skilled tradesman and professional positions to include: Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Fire Protection, and Environmental Engineer, Construction Manager, Community Planner, Contract Specialist, Financial Management Specialist, Information Technology Specialist, High Voltage Electrician, Electrician, Air Conditioning Equipment Mechanic, Maintenance Mechanic, Pipefitter and more! We would like to meet with local students, alumni, veterans and other qualified candidates in the area to discuss career opportunities.
NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic offers competitive salary and benefits. Candidates are encouraged to send resumes to NAVFAC_MLHRO@navy.mil and to bring several copies with them to the event.
Candidates with the right qualifications and experience can walk away with tentative job offers in hand at the event!
About NAVFAC -
Naval Facilities Engineering Command: The Facilities and Expeditionary Combat Systems Command
NAVFAC is the Systems Command that delivers and maintains quality, sustainable facilities, acquires and manages capabilities for the Navy’s expeditionary combat forces, provides contingency engineering response, and enables energy security and environmental stewardship. Find additional updates and information about NAVFAC on social media sites Facebook and Flickr. Become a fan at www.facebook.com/navfac, view our photostream on Flickr at http://www.flickr.com/photos/navfac, and read Seabee Online at http://seabeemagazine.navylive.dodlive.mil/. Follow the activities of NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.