Rear Adm. John Korka, commander, NAVFAC; USMC Lt. Gen. Eric Smith, deputy commandant, HQ, Marine Corps Combat Development & Integration; USMC Lt. Gen. John Jansen, deputy commandant, HQ, Marine Corps Programs and Resources; Joe Hogan, president, Clark Construction; and Abbe Little, vice president, Wiley & Wilson architecture, break ground for the new MCB Quantico Wargaming Center.