NORFOLK
Members of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk came together at the command galley to celebrate the Navy’s 246th birthday.
Sailors and civilians gathered at the galley for a celebratory meal while still following Center for Disease Control guidelines. The culinary specialists at NAVSTA Norfolk prepared special dishes and cake for the event.
Chief Culinary Specialist Victor NunezMarte and Chief Warrant Officer Nicole Campbell organized the event. Both were involved in organizing last year’s event as well.
NAVSTA Norfolk’s Triad was in attendance, with the Commanding Officer, Capt. David Dees explaining the significance of the event, and why it is celebrated.
“It is important every year we reflect on the great history of our United States Navy,” said Dees. “Every generation of Sailors builds upon those who have gone before them, who have paved the way for them. Reflecting on and remembering this legacy empowers our Navy and is part of what makes this Nation the greatest in the world.”
This year, the theme of the Navy’s birthday is “Resilient and Ready” which speaks to the Navy’s ability to get through disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
The words “resilient” and “ready” couldn’t describe NAVSTA Norfolk better, as the base and its personnel have stayed vigilant and quick to respond to all of the uncertainties of the past year. The base has strived to stand as an example of why the United States Navy is considered the best fighting force in the world.
Before the Navy became the United States’ dominant naval force and protector of maritime trade routes, it was known as the Continental Navy, which consisted of two vessels with ten carriage guns, a proportional number of swivel guns and crews of 80 men. Two years after the American Revolution, the Continental Navy was disbanded and later reinstated in 1774.
It wasn’t until 1974 that the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) recognized the Navy as it is today. Every year since then, the CNO has encouraged a Navy-wide celebration of its history and heritage.
Although the celebrations of the Navy’s birthday have looked different the past few years, Sailors around the world still proudly celebrate the two century’s worth of traditions and keep the legacy of the Navy alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.