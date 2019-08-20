NEWPORT, R.I.
The Fiscal Year 2019 winners of the Department of the Navy’s Energy Excellence Awards program were announced, and Naval Station Newport won for the “Large Installation” category, alongside Camp Lejeune.
The winning commands are selected by the Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) for excellence in the areas of energy security, new technology, innovation, program management, and efficiency.
"We have been continuing to track and adjust how we consume energy to decrease consumption for many years," said John Reichert, NAVSTA Newport's energy program manager. "This award was a surprise to us, but we are thrilled. It is always wonderful to be recognized as a team, for our various efforts, which often go unrecognized."
One way the installation tackled a reduction in energy consumption was focusing on large consumers, like the Naval Undersea Warfare Center. NUWC consumes 52 percent of NAVSTA Newport's electricity and 40 percent of campus steam heating.
Even with an increase of 1,500 personnel since 2017, NAVSTA Newport was able to reduce energy use at NUWC by close to 50 percent.
NUWC replaced lighting in 600,000 square feet of high bay production areas in 15 buildings with LED (light emitting diode) light fixtures. In total, they invested $593,000 for the LED lighting project and realized $187,000 in the form of a rebate from the R.I. Energy fund/National Grid for saving 7,500 Mega Watt Hours of electricity and providing annual energy savings of more than $1.6 million.
Another example of energy reduction efforts is a move toward energy-saving fleet vehicles. The NAVSTA Newport GSA vehicle fleet contains both Electric Vehicle (EV) passenger cars and alternate fuel hybrid vehicle passenger cars.
In fiscal year 2018, NAVSTA Newport installed two electric vehicle charging stations, each one capable of charging two vehicles simultaneously. This year, the installation of three additional electric vehicle charging stations is being funded, each of which is capable of serving four vehicles simultaneously.
In addition to the energy reduction efforts, awareness about energy conservation was shared across the base.
Child and Youth Programs worked with their summer campers to create posters outlining ways to conserve energy and its importance.
NAVSTA Newport has a long and successful performance history in the SECNAV Energy Award program having earned SECNAV honors in 2007, Platinum level performance in 2007, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, and Gold level performance in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017, & 2018.
The award winners are authorized to fly the SECNAV Energy Flag for one year, as well as receive a plaque honoring the accomplishment.
