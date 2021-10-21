MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Twenty-six Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) employees were recognized for their exemplary performance of duty and commitment to Navy civilian service during an awards ceremony, Oct. 14.
During the ceremony, Capt. Gene Cash, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, recognized the contributions of more than 600 civilian employees and presented the command’s annual awards for 2021.
“Today, we’re going to take time to reflect on the accomplishments of this year’s top performers. This is also a time to honor an amazing group of people, our NAVSUP BSC workforce,” said Cash. “Without your extraordinary efforts and daily sacrifice, NAVSUP BSC would not be what it is today. It is you who brings the innovative ideas, products, and solutions to accomplish our mission, increase fleet readiness, and strengthen the Navy’s supply chain.”
Craig Lawrence, director, Business Management department, was recognized as NAVSUP BSC’s Leader of the Year for his performance as the Logistics Solutions department acting director and deputy director.
“He relentlessly worked to lead, empower, and inspire individuals in the department to act as positive change agents and drive our organization forward,” said Brian Zirbel, executive director, NAVSUP BSC. “Craig held the highest standards as a leader of leaders within the Logistics Solutions department. This drives his attitude and performance, displaying the characteristics of an individual dedicated to the mission and visualizing a strategic vision for the future."
Ian Parker, an information technology specialist for Technology Services department, received the NAVSUP BSC Senior Employee of the Year award for accomplishments as a system administrator for the Infrastructure Services branch.
“The recognition is pretty incredible,” said Parker. “As a team, we all work very hard. It’s great to see the work we have done stand out and be recognized in this way. I’m very thankful.”
Anne Harmes, an information technology specialist for the Core Business Solutions department, received the Junior Employee of the Year award for performance as the Shipboard Supply Management System lead user interface and user experience designer for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces branch.
"It’s an honor to receive this award as a recognition for my work,” said Harmes. “This inspires me to keep pushing forward every day.”
Eric Benner, assistant activity contract technical representative for the Technology Services department’s Command IT Support branch, was named Command Support Employee of the Year for supporting the max-telework posture and Navy/Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI) technical refresh at NAVSUP BSC.
“This award means a lot to me. We all work very hard as a team, and to be recognized for that is very humbling,” said Benner. “I’m very happy to have received this award.”
The Ordnance Information System (OIS) team received NAVSUP BSC’s Team of the Year award for improved processes and customer service while achieving audit readiness and enhancing cybersecurity posture.
“This award is a huge morale booster. The team has spent a lot of time committing to the command and the warfighter, especially during COVID,” said Amanda Johnson, who accepted the award on behalf of the OIS team. “This is huge, and I’m hoping that it makes their day.”
NAVSUP BSC Team of the Year recipients included: Gary Bojo, Eric Buck, Kevin Buie, Erin Crawford, James Dibble, David Dobos, Andrew Filer, Robert Frey, Kayla Hengst, Matt Henry, Amanda Johnson, Timothy Kautzmann, Tom Knee, Michael Mckenzie, Mafe Sabar, Anand Sharma, Anthony Spittel, and Steve Walkling.
Navy Meritorious Civilian Service (NMCS) awards were also presented to three NAVSUP BSC employees.
Judithanne Anderson received the NMCS award for her service as Financial and Air Clearance Transportation System program manager from 2003 to October 2021.
Richard Lima received the NMCS award for his performance as the NAVSUP ERP Business Office functional integration manager from September 2018 to October 2021.
“It’s an honor to receive something this important for the work I have done here,” said Lima. “This award was unexpected but very much appreciated.”
David Patterson received the NMCS award for his service as the NAVSUP NMCI program manager from March 2010 to September 2021.
“This is an award for me, but this is really an award for everyone who works in the NMCI program office and in the field at [NAVSUP] Fleet Logistics Centers, Weapon Systems Support, and Headquarters,” said Patterson. “I may be the face of NMCI for NAVSUP, but those are the people that put in the hard work.”
Following the presentation of awards, Diane Billman, former NAVSUP BSC Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Enterprise Business Office team lead, was inducted into the NAVSUP BSC Hall of Fame.
During her 37-year career with NAVSUP BSC, Billman held a variety of leadership positions with projects such as Navy ERP Enterprise Business Office, Defense Logistics Management System, and Conventional Ammunition Information System.
“Diane’s leadership, high standards, and exemplary behavior has been a beacon of success for the command, other employees, and many projects throughout her tenure. Congratulations, Diane. Thank you for your steadfast leadership, and welcome to NAVSUP BSC’s Hall of Fame,” said Cash.
Also recognized during the ceremony was the NAVSUP BSC Barrier Analysis Team, who received the Human Resources and Equal Employment Opportunity Community Support Team/Group Award from the Department of the Navy Civilian Human Resources earlier this year.
NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.
For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/public/navsup/bsc/.
