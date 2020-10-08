MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
“NAVSUP Postal personnel provide postal services all year long and are ready for the significant increase in holiday mail. Help us help you. Mail early, use Click-N-Ship to minimize time spent in line when mailing; and when packages arrive, pick up as soon as possible after email notification is received,” said Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Navy Postal
Operations Manager Dale Pinchart.
“For a successful holiday mailing season, customers should focus on adequate packaging, proper addressing, and following recommended mail-by dates to make sure their packages arrive by December 25,” said Tommie Tate, NAVSUP Deputy Postal Operations Manager. To be sure packages and letters arrive by Dec. 25, Tate recommends sending items no later than these mailing dates:
Nov. 6 – For military Retail Ground Mail addressed to and from:
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099
APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340
APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966
Dec. 9 – For Priority and First-Class Mail, Letters, and Cards addressed to and from:
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093
Dec. 11 – For Priority and First-Class Mail, Letters, and Cards addressed to and from:
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099
APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340
APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966
Dec 18 – For Priority Mail Express Service addressed to and from:
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099
APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340
APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966
* Note that this deadline is NOT applicable to APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093
Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.
