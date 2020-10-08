200924-N-WN504-1020

Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Karina Mora assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, scans a package into the automated military postal system database at the fleet post office onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Sept. 24. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. 

 Kambra Blackmon
MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

“NAVSUP Postal personnel provide postal services all year long and are ready for the significant increase in holiday mail. Help us help you. Mail early, use Click-N-Ship to minimize time spent in line when mailing; and when packages arrive, pick up as soon as possible after email notification is received,” said Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Navy Postal

Operations Manager Dale Pinchart.

“For a successful holiday mailing season, customers should focus on adequate packaging, proper addressing, and following recommended mail-by dates to make sure their packages arrive by December 25,” said Tommie Tate, NAVSUP Deputy Postal Operations Manager. To be sure packages and letters arrive by Dec. 25, Tate recommends sending items no later than these mailing dates:

Nov. 6 – For military Retail Ground Mail addressed to and from:

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099

APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340

APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966

Dec. 9 – For Priority and First-Class Mail, Letters, and Cards addressed to and from:

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093

Dec. 11 – For Priority and First-Class Mail, Letters, and Cards addressed to and from:

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099

APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340

APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966

Dec 18 – For Priority Mail Express Service addressed to and from:

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099

APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340

APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966

* Note that this deadline is NOT applicable to APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

