Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Karina Mora assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, scans a package into the automated military postal system database at the fleet post office onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Sept. 24. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.