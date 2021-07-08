PHILADELPHIA
Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support’s (NAVSUP WSS) Source Development and Engineering Department has had significant involvement on aviation related sourcing, however, there was not the same infrastructure in place to support the command’s maritime operations. To align maritime operations more closely with those on the aviation side, NAVSUP WSS introduced the Engineering Agent Responsibility Document (EARD).
“For the Aviation Enterprise, the Source Development and Engineering Department has been delegated engineering Authority by NAVAIR for processing Critical Application Item (CAI) technical requests along with some authority to process Critical Safety Items (CSIs) for specific types of support,” said Daniel Lenza, NAVSUP WSS Source Development Department director. “Based on our technical ability and outstanding track record for processing aviation technical requests, leadership felt that those same efficiencies could be incorporated on maritime operations.”
The maritime engineering authority was expanded to combat Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages (DMSMS), obsolescence and other sourcing issues. DMSMS is the loss or impending loss of qualified sources, manufacturers or suppliers that may cause shortages in design, manufacture, sustainment or disposal of an item or system. Obsolescence is ultimately when a specific part number has no available manufacturing sources.
The Source Development and Engineering Department designed proof of concept projects that identified DLA-339s, or technical requests for engineering support, generated by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and submitted to the Navy via the Engineering Support Request System (ESRS). NAVSUP WSS is the focal point for both aviation and maritime 339s. The aviation enterprise processes approximately 9,000 339s per year versus almost 11,000 per year for maritime.
“We performed a pilot on incoming DLA-339s for equipment associated to the 30-plus In-Service Engineering Activities (ISEAs) by reviewing, analyzing and recording recommended solutions and comparing them to the actual responses recorded from the ISEAs. This effort identified the various types of technical requests that could provide value to the Maritime Enterprise and helped validate that NAVSUP WSS was providing the same solution set for those areas,” said Lenza. “Senior leadership from both NAVSUP WSS and NAVSEA acknowledged the outstanding track record performed by the Source Development and Engineering Department in conjunction with our Delegated Engineering Authority for the Aviation Enterprise as evidence for expanding that support to the Maritime Enterprise.”
The proof-of-concept projects were completed and identified the universe of DLA-339s and Technical Referrals (TR) requiring ISEA engineering disposition proving NAVSUP WSS is capable of resolving many engineering or technical issues. The EARD was generated as the mechanism to give NAVSUP WSS the authority to adjudicate key issues.
“The EARD is a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between NAVSEA and NAVSUP WSS and outlines the delegated technical responsibilities to NAVSUP WSS for Engineering Support Requests and Alternate Source Approval requests for both manufacturing and repair,” said Lenza.
The Source Development and Engineering Department is still in the planning stages for the complete EARD roll-out. There is currently an internal NAVSUP WSS Continuous Process Improvement project in progress titled “Gaining Maritime Engineering Authority” comprised of subject matter experts from Source Development and the Operation Codes in Mechanicsburg laying out the new process with a pilot to commence this month.
“The pilot will capture NAVSUP WSS managed TRs with a focus on both Source Approval Requests (SARs) and various engineering support TRs for non-Special Emphasis program components,” said Lenza. “This effort will ensure procedures are streamlined, process enhancements are promulgated, and the appropriate communication is flowing between NAVSUP WSS and the various ISEAs.”
Through the EARD, NAVSUP WSS will mirror maritime supply operations more closely with those on the aviation side to improve support to the fleet.
“This effort was one that I have been pursuing since I took over my present position in 2010,” said Scott Morrow, NAVSUP WSS Engineering and Product Support Directorate deputy director. “Breaking away from the old paradigm is huge. We have demonstrated our engineering skills and are set up for success. I firmly believe this effort will improve the cycle time in supplying spare and repair parts to our maritime customers.”
NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.
