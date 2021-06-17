SAN DIEGO
NAVWAR kicked off the Networks Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (NetANTX) Challenge, a prize competition seeking operationally relevant innovations and emerging networking technologies, in support of Project Overmatch, a high priority Navy initiative aimed at delivering a more lethal, better-connected fleet of the future.
"This challenge allows us to identify solutions at speed,” said NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Doug Small. “Prize challenges open the competitive landscape to the most innovative teams and fantastic ideas – I can’t wait to see what they come up with.”
Small refers to Overmatch as the “connective tissue,” connecting platforms, weapons, and sensors together in a robust Naval Operational Architecture (NOA) that integrates with Joint All-Domain Command and Control for enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations.
“Project Overmatch is as much about delivering the NOA, as it is about changing the way we deliver capability,” said Carly Jackson, NAVWAR Science and Technology Director.
Project Overmatch is the Department of the Navy effort to modernize Naval warfighting networks, seamlessly connecting the future fleet of manned and unmanned platforms, leveraging the latest in digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and information and networking technologies for improved fleet readiness worldwide.
The NetANTX Challenge will focus on exploring new networking technologies that will advance the reach, capacity and resiliency of the maritime tactical network of networks in support of Project Overmatch. Selected participants will be invited to demonstrate their solutions in a simulation-based environment that will employ tactically relevant scenarios in operationally relevant conditions. The first place entry will win $75,000, while second place will be awarded $25,000.
“This event is designed to help the Department of the Navy stay abreast of the state of the technological art,” said Jackson. “By lowering the barrier of entry, we will be able to identify critical technologies at the speed of relevance.”
The challenge is open to all U.S. citizens and those with permanent residence status. Each individual participant, team of participants, commercial, government or academic entity may submit one entry. In order for an entry to be considered, a white paper and corresponding quad chart must be submitted no later than July 27, in accordance with the submission guidelines. Winners are expected to be announced in November 2021.
To learn more about the NetANTX, including rules, criteria and eligibility requirements, visit https://www.challenge.gov/challenge/networks-advanced-naval-technology-exercise-netantx-challenge/
