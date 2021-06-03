FALLS CHURCH, Va.
Navy Medicine providers have administered more than 1,000,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Sailors, Marines, DoD civilians and beneficiaries at 65 medical and 13 operational Navy sites around the world. Over half of active-duty Navy personnel have been fully immunized and vaccinations continue to occur rapidly.
“We have a clear path to winning this war, but only if everyone gets vaccinated. Thanks to the scientific research and medical advancements we have made over the past decade – we now have three safe and effective vaccines in our arsenal to protect ourselves, our fellow Sailors and Marines, and our loved ones against a disease which has killed more than 580,000 Americans,” said Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, Navy surgeon general, chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Navy Medicine has been at the forefront of the latest scientific research and findings in the fight against this deadly virus and its variants. Scientists, researchers and medical personnel from all over the world have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and readiness of our Sailors, Marines, DoD civilians and beneficiaries.
Similarly to scientific studies and literature, Navy Medicine has seen a 95% effectiveness rate in fully immunized Sailors and Marines, and an 85% effectiveness rate among partially immunized Sailors and Marines since the first vaccines were given in late December 2020.
“We are winning,” said Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham. “The effectiveness numbers for the Covid-19 vaccines are very promising and those who are vaccinated are now able to participate in more and more activities, which is encouraging for a lot of people.”
This month, the FDA expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents 12 to 15 years old. With the release of this guidance, Navy Medicine anticipates an increase in vaccines for beneficiaries over the next several weeks.
In addition, last week, the Deputy Secretary of Defense and the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff released a memorandum reaffirming support for initiatives by local commanders to encourage vaccination acceptance among all service members.
As life begins to return to normal for those who are fully vaccinated, Rear Adm. Gillingham cautioned, “Those who have not been fully vaccinated must remain vigilant and continue to follow all applicable Defense guidance, including wearing masks indoors.”
Vaccination appointments remain open to all eligible beneficiaries. Those looking to make an appointment are encouraged to make an appointment at their soonest availability through www.tricare.mil/vaccineappointments. Those who have questions and/or concerns about receiving any of the three available vaccines are encouraged to speak with a medical provider.
To watch Rear Adm. Gillingham’s latest message on COVID-19, please visit https://youtu.be/X7ApFDiCMvo
For more information on vaccines, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/keythingstoknow.html
