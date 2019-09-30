WASHINGTON
Navy announced a new approach and an expansion of the Operational Stress Control program that prioritizes the mental and physical well-being of Sailors in NAVADMIN 222/19, released Sept. 30, 2019.
The Expanded Operational Stress Control (E-OSC) program informs, empowers and encourages the Navy community to recognize signs of stress within themselves and others and know where to turn for help.
“Our Command Resilience Teams (CRT) will play a pivotal role in this expansion,” said Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, director, 21st Century Sailor. “Their efforts will allow the focus of OSC training to expand from targeting pre-deploying units to using operational stress control regardless of a unit’s deployment status.”
CRTs are embracing a new approach as critical enablers of E-OSC by adopting principles of primary prevention and human factors. Members of the CRTs trained with other key Navy personnel in August 2019 to improve individual and team performance through adopting these principles.
“Our recent training summit provided an opportunity to formally introduce primary prevention and human factors education,” said Sobeck. “As a result, our expanded focus will address a broad range of stressors that Sailors deal with like relationship problems, career transitions, disciplinary and legal issues, performance issues and also financial strain.”
The NAVADMIN outlined several additional changes to the OSC expansion:
- Sponsors will advertise the MyNavy Family app in all Welcome Aboard Letters and include contact information to the Ombudsman to assist the Navy Spouse with transitioning.
- Command INDOC will be modified to include an introduction of the CRT, its functions and the essential role of deckplate leadership to the new checkins.
- Commands will post a list of resources in a common area to connect Sailors and their families to supportive services to receive help when they need it.
- Each command will add the Command Sponsor Coordinator and Command INDOC Coordinator as permanent CRT members.
CRTs and command leadership at all levels are strongly encouraged to use the following resources to cultivate a culture of healthy stress management:
- Deployed Resiliency Counselors
- Embedded Mental Health providers
- Navy Dietitian Support to Operational Forces
- Fleet and Family Readiness programs such as Navy Fitness, the Liberty Program and Community Recreation
Navy Fleet and Family Support Centers, which provide educational programs and services in the areas of deployment support, personal financial management, clinical counseling, and life skills education. Find your local FFSC at ffsp.navy.mil
- Lifelink newsletter which includes monthly informational resources featuring content related to the Navy’s 21st Century Sailor programs that influence operational stress control and stress navigation. Visit https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/sailorand-family-support.
Sailors should know the resources available to them when they need help:
- Military Crisis Line – 24/7 confidential and tollfree support for service members and veterans in crisis. Call 1800-273-TALK (option 1), text 838255 or visit www.militarycrisisline.net.
- Military OneSource – Confidential non-medical counseling available to service members and families. Call 1-800-342-9647 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil.
- Navy Chaplain Care. Communications are 100 percent confidential unless the service member decides otherwise. Call 1-855-NAVY-311 to request chaplain support or visit http://www.navy.mil/local/chaplaincorps/.
- Psychological Health Resource Center – Free and confidential professional health resource for service members, families and clinicians. Call 1-866-966-1020 or visit www.realwarriors.net/livechat to speak with a consultant 24/7.
- Psychological Health Outreach Program (PHOP) provides Navy Reservists and their families’ full access to appropriate psychological health care services. Contact your local PHOP region for assistance at 1-866-578-PHOP(7467).
- Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center – Committed to supporting Fleet and Marine Corps readiness and enhancing public health outcomes through products and services. Visit http://www.med.navy.mil/sites/nmcphc/health-promotion/Pages/default.aspx.
For additional information on CRTs, please refer to the CRT Guide located at: https://www.public.navy.mil/bupers-npc/support/21st_Century_Sailor/equal_opportunity/Documents/CRT%20Guide.pdf
For more news from Chief of Naval Personnel, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/usnpeople/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/usnpeople or visit https://www.navy.mil/cnp/index.asp.
