MILLINGTON, Tenn.
The fiscal year 2020 (FY-20) Senior Enlisted Continuation Board (SECB) will convene Dec. 9, according to NAVADMIN 233/19 released Oct. 11.
This board has no quotas and is a performance-driven review of senior enlisted personnel conducted primarily by senior enlisted personnel to identify Sailors whose continued service is no longer in the best interest of the Navy. Among the many factors considered to determine whether a board-eligible Sailor will continue includes a review of documented misconduct and substandard performance within the past three years.
As outlined in the NAVADMIN, the board will review records of active component (AC) and full time support (FTS) E-7 to E-9 Sailors with at least 19 years of active service computed from their active duty service date as of Aug. 31, 2019 and three years time-in-rate (TIR) as of Aug. 31, 2019; and Selected Reserve (SELRES) and voluntary training unit (VTU) E-7 to E-9 Sailors with at least 20 years qualifying service and three years TIR as of Aug. 31, 2019.
Sailors who have a final authorization to transfer to the Fleet Reserve or an approved retirement request for Sept. 1, 2020 or earlier will be exempt from the SECB. Those Sailors selected for chief warrant officer (CWO) by the procurement board held in January 2019 or selected by the FY-20 advancement boards will not be considered by the SECB, however, CWO selectees who meet eligibility criteria and decline appointment or are removed from selection prior to Nov. 16, 2019, will be considered.
Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center will publish the names of board-eligible Sailors on Oct. 8, 2019. Command-designated personnel will be able to view their impacted Sailors on the Navy Enlisted Advancement System website at https://prod.neas.netc.navy.mil. Individual candidates will be able to view their SECB eligibility at https://prod.neas.netc.navy.mil/NEASRpts/ContinuationBoardInd.aspx.
Commands must review their FY-20 SECB listing for accuracy every week from Oct. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019. If an eligible candidate is not listed, or to remove someone from the list, commands must contact Navy Personnel Command (NPC) to make the required adjustment. Commands must submit the names of eligible Sailors who are not listed by Oct. 24, 2019 to npc_enlisted_selbd_elig.fct@navy.mil. Any Sailor on the eligibility list after Nov. 16, 2019 will be reviewed by the SECB. Commands can request Sailors be removed from the list up to Nov. 15, 2019.
Board results will be posted on BUPERS On-Line for command access only, and commanding officers will be notified via a Personal For NAVADMIN when this occurs.
Sailors who are not selected for continuation must submit their Fleet Reserve/retirement/Retired Reserve requests by March 16, 2020, and must transfer to the Fleet Reserve date by Aug 31, 2020, or retire by Sept. 1, 2020, unless operationally waived by the deputy chief of naval personnel (for AC and FTS) or Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, for SELRES and VTU. Sailors with an approved operational waiver must transfer by Dec. 1, 2020.
For more information, read the message at the NPC website at www.npc.navy.mil, visit the NPC enlisted continuation page at www.npc.navy.mil/boards/enlistedcontinuation or call the MyNavy Career Center at (833) 330-MNCC (6622) or email askmncc@navy.mil.
