171103-N-AT895-103 ARLINGTON, Va. (Nov. 3, 2017) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. John Richardson presents the winners of the 2017 Vice Admiral James Bond Stockdale Leadership Award. This year's winners are for the Pacific Fleet, Cmdr. Brian Drechsler, former commanding officer of SEAL Team Five, and for the Atlantic Fleet, Cmdr. Eric Sager, former commanding officer of USS California (SSN 781). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Laird/Released)