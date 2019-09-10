WASHINGTON
Navy announced Cmdr. Patrick O’Loughlin of U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Cmdr. Carl Trask of Pacific Fleet Command as recipients of the 2019 Vice Admiral James Bond Stockdale Leadership Award in NAVADMIN 208/19, Sept. 9.
O’Loughlin is commanding officer of USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) and Trask is the former commanding officer of USS Connecticut (SSN 22).
The award is named for Vice Adm. James Bond Stockdale, a Naval Academy graduate and pilot. In September 1965, Stockdale ejected from his A-4E Skyhawk over North Vietnam and was captured. While prisoner, Stockdale served as an inspiring leader to his fellow prisoners until his release in February 1973. He received the Medal of Honor in 1976 and served as president of the Naval War College from October 1977 until August 1979. Stockdale articulated five roles for a leader: moralist, jurist, teacher, steward and philosopher.
Today, the Stockdale Award recognizes those who demonstrate inspirational leadership both professionally and personally, and contribute to the improvement of leadership in the Navy.
Active duty Navy commanders and below who are serving in command of a single ship, submarine, aviation squadron, Sea, Air, Land (SEAL) team, naval special warfare squadron, SEAL delivery vehicle team, special boat team, explosive ordnance disposal mobile unit, mobile diving and salvage unit, or Navy special clearance team may be nominated by their peers. Officers who wish to make a nomination must themselves be eligible for the award.
A selection board meets and selects two winners from a group of six finalists. These finalists deserve special mention:
Pacific Fleet finalists:
- Cmdr. Sean P. Lewis, Commanding Officer, USS Sterett (DDG 104)
- Cmdr. Corey Poorman, Commanding Officer, USS Pasadena (SSN 752)
- Cmdr. Steven J. Shauberger, Commanding Officer of Electronic Attack Squadron 135 (VAQ-135)
U.S. Fleet Forces finalist:
- Cmdr. Troy Tartaglia, Commanding Officer, Patrol Squadron 16 (VP-16)
O’Loughlin and Trask will be honored in a ceremony in the Pentagon tentatively scheduled for this November.
For more news from Chief of Naval Personnel, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/usnpeople/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/usnpeople, Instagram @USNPeople or visit https://www.navy.mil/cnp/index.asp.
For more news from Chief of Naval Personnel, visit www.navy.mil/local/cnp/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.