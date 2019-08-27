WASHINGTON
The Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) "tech refresh" completed Aug. 19, 10 months ahead of the projected completion date — the Navy’s largest system migration to the cloud. Nearly $70 billion flows into the U.S. economy annually through Navy ERP, which manages more than half the Navy’s finances.
“The magnitude of this accomplishment is incredible,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “The Navy ERP tech refresh is our largest system cloud migration to date and will enhance the performance of our force.
"I am proud of the team efforts to accomplish this on an accelerated schedule, cutting the projected timeline nearly in half," Spencer said. "The team managed this through innovative approaches to problem solving and close collaboration with integration teams, network engineers and industry partners.”
This tech refresh culminated roughly three years of planning and preparation, involving tens of thousands of hours of effort. The migration is a critical step in modernizing financial management capabilities.
Thomas Harker, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Financial Management and Comptroller (ASN [FM&C]), stressed its significance to the simplification and modernization of the department’s financial reporting process. “The Navy ERP tech refresh is a major milestone toward consolidating all Department of the Navy financial systems into a single general ledger, which is essential to the department’s ability to produce accurate financial information, obtain a clean audit opinion and improve our data analytic capability.”
With the cutover complete, Navy ERP, deployed to about 72,000 users across six Navy commands, is now entirely cloud-based, operating significantly faster in memory, data storage and processing. Prior to the migration, Navy ERP operated on a Systems, Applications, and Products (SAP) server-based Oracle platform. During the tech refresh, Navy ERP upgraded to the SAP HANA (high-performance analytic appliance) cloud-based platform.
The Navy ERP program is managed by Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems’ (PEO EIS) Navy Enterprise Business Solutions program management office.
Program Executive Officer for Enterprise Information Systems Ruth Youngs Lew added, “In addition to supporting PEO EIS’ goals of delivering an enhanced and positive customer experience and enhancing data-driving decision-making, the shift of Navy ERP to the cloud supports the goal to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption. We are already seeing significant benefits in performance such as report runtimes.”
Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) develops and sustains the Navy ERP in support of the program office. “This major transition of our ERP system will not only improve system performance, it provides the Fleet and NAVSUP Enterprise enhanced resilience and survivability that further strengthens Navy readiness and supply chain visibility,” noted NAVSUP Commander Rear Adm. Michelle Skubic. NAVSUP BSC supports ERP business operations and functional processes within the NAVSUP Enterprise that drive innovative, reliable and cost-effective solutions to meet the Navy’s current and future business requirements.
