Commander, Navy Installation Command (CNIC), Commander, Navy Region Southwest (CNRSW) and Commander, Navy Region Northwest (CNRNW), along with their installations and tenant commands will be testing their abilities to respond to a major earthquake and what follows next during an exercise scheduled Aug. 5-9.
The exercise, called Citadel Rumble 2019, will test Navy installations’ capabilities to prepare for, respond to and recover from all-hazards scenarios that may follow earthquakes.
The installations, along with their tenant commands, will test various procedures, including damage assessment, evacuation plans, disaster preparedness, recovery and consequence management plans, and accounting for Sailors and Navy families in the affected regions through the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS). Sailors, civilian employees and Navy families can login to NFAAS at https://navyfamily.navy.mil or utilize the NFAAS mobile app at https://applocker.navy.mil for accountability throughout the exercise and during any real-time natural disaster.
In addition, the exercise will further enhance the Navy’s readiness to deploy forces even under the most adverse conditions.
