Firefighters from Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island's Federal Fire and Emergency Services Department triage and hoist an injured bystander though a manhole as part of the Navy's natural disaster exercise, Citadel Rumble 2018, at NAS Whidbey Island. Citadel Rumble is a Navy-wide earthquake and natural disaster drill providing training and awareness on potential emergency response scenarios that could occur in the aftermath of a large-scale natural disaster.