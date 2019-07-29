PENSACOLA, Fla.
Sailors have an even wider array of opportunities to earn civilian certifications and licenses funded through Navy Credentialing Opportunities On-line (COOL) with a Navy policy update July 24.
Navy COOL’s website at http://www.cool.navy.mil/ provides information about licenses and certifications applicable to all Navy occupations, offering resources and funding to help Sailors gain appropriate civilian desired, and in many cases required, credentials.
Here is what’s new:
• Credentials Earned and Maintained Prior to Joining the Navy. If you are Navy enlisted (Active or Reserve), you may now be eligible for funding for credentials that were earned, and maintained, prior to your enlistment in the Navy. The certification or license must have relevance to the needs of the Navy, and must appear on Navy COOL, although it does not need to show the “Navy Bucks” icon to be funded.
• Prior Other-Service Enlisted Occupation. If you are Navy enlisted (Active or Reserve), you may now be eligible for funding for credentials related to prior other-Service (Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard) enlisted occupation. The certification or license must have relevance to the needs of the Navy, and must appear on Navy COOL, although it does not need to show the “Navy Bucks” icon to be funded.
Over the past year, additional expanded credentialing opportunities within the Navy COOL program included:
• Opportunities for Cross-Rated Sailors. If you have cross-rated, you now are eligible for certifications and licenses mapped to your prior rating. The "Navy Bucks" icon on the Navy COOL page for your previous position/rate indicates which certifications and licenses may be funded.
• Opportunities for Navy Reservists. If you are a Navy Reservist, you may now be eligible for funding for credentials related to your civilian occupation. The certification or license must have relevance to the needs of the Navy and must appear on Navy COOL, although it does not need to show the “Navy Bucks” icon to be funded.
• Opportunities Related to Off-Duty or Command-Sponsored Training. If you can document that you have completed an on- or off-duty training course that fully prepares you for a civilian certification or license, you may now be eligible to have it funded. For example, if you took a command-sponsored emergency medical technician (EMT) course, you may be eligible for funding for an EMT Basic credential.
• Opportunities Related to Academic Degrees. Out-of-rate requests for exam funding for credentials related to an earned academic degree may also be funded if it can be directly related to a national industry certification or federal license. For example, if you have a degree in human resources but are serving as a culinary specialist, you can get funding for a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification.
As with any credential, Sailors must meet all other eligibility criteria and the certification or license vendors' requirements.
For more information about Navy COOL, visit http://www.cool.navy.mil/. Sailors can live chat online or call (850) 452-6683 to speak with an advisor during office hours, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time. Sailors can also email navycool@navy.mil or use an online feedback form at https://www.cool.navy.mil/usn/contact/index.htm.
Navy COOL is a program through Naval Education and Training Command as part of MyNavy HR force development, which ensures that Sailors are equipped with the specific skills they need to do their jobs and have access to educational opportunities to enhance their careers. Sailors can also take advantage of other programs that promote continuous self-improvement through the United Services Military Apprenticeship Program (USMAP) and the Navy College Program.
For more news from Naval Education and Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/cnet/ and https://www.facebook.com/netcpao.
