Rear Adm. Joseph A. DiGuardo Jr., commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Sewells Point Branch Medical Clinic in Norfolk, Jan. 11, 2021.

VIRIGINIA BEACH

Rear Adm. Joseph DiGuardo, Commander Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) received the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 11.

NECC command staff also received the vaccine including; Mr. Michael Durkin, Executive Director; Capt. Ed Gettins, Chief of Staff; and Master Chief Jeffery Barnes; Force Master Chief.

“It’s important we get this vaccine, to protect each other, to ensure the readiness of the force and to operate in the denied environment this virus has created.”  Said Rear Adm. DiGuardo. “We are all in this together.”

The Navy began distributing the vaccine to personnel earlier in the year.  All eligible personnel are encouraged to receive the vaccine.

Contact your local military treatment facility to find out more about receiving the vaccine.

Read more about the benefits of the vaccine: https://www.usff.navy.mil/Press-Room/News-Stories/Article/2464764/benefits-of-getting-a-covid-19-vaccine/

Additional information can be found on the CDC’s website; https://www.cdc.gov/.

