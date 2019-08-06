NORFOLK
The Navy today identified a Sailor shot and killed by Navy Security Force (NSF) personnel during a traffic stop Aug. 2 onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek.
The 25-year-old Sailor was Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman Juan Gerardo Medina-Reynaga. He was a native of Kansas assigned to USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77).
On Aug. 2, NSF personnel made a traffic stop for a 2016 Dodge Charger that was driving erratically on the installation around 9:50 p.m. The driver, Medina-Reynaga, attempted to flee authorities by driving at a high rate of speed on the installation. To stop the vehicle from exiting, NSF personnel deployed the automatic barriers at Gate 5. Medina-Reynaga changed course to avoid the barrier by driving into the parking lot of a nearby Navy Exchange (NEX) Mini Mart where he hit a gas pump, rendering his vehicle inoperable around 10:10 p.m.
Medina-Reynaga then fled the scene on foot to evade arrest. NSF personnel pursued and attempted to apprehend him when a struggle ensued. During the altercation, Medina-Reynaga assaulted security personnel and attempted to remove a weapon from a NSF officer.
An NSF officer shot Medina-Reynaga during the altercation and at 10:50 p.m. he was pronounced deceased. Next-of-kin has been notified. The NSF officer responsible for shooting Medina-Reynaga has been red-tagged and will be placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard operating procedure. Two NSF personnel were hurt during the altercation. They were treated for minor injuries and released on the scene.
The NEX Mini Mart and Gate 5 have since returned to normal operations. Naval Criminal Investigative Service is currently investigating the incident. Navy Region Mid-Atlantic will convene a Manual of the Judge Advocate General (JAGMAN) investigation into the incident.
