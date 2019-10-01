WASHINGTON
Navy announced improvements to the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) in NAVADMIN 223/19, released Sept. 30.
The message outlines five key elements of the changes effective Oct. 1.
- Mandatory initial counseling/self-assessment to be completed 365 days or more prior to release from active duty.
- Assign Sailors to at least one of three pathways (Tier I, Tier II, & Tier III)
- Mandatory pre-separation counseling to be commenced 365 days or more prior to release from active duty as part of Day 1 of TAP class.
- Adjustment of Department of Labor Employment Workshop to one day vice three.
- Completion of one of four two-day tracks as part of day 4 and 5 of transition course.
- Documentation of TAP completion via DD Form 2648 in DMDC.
“Implementing these changes aligns the Navy with direction provided by the National Defense Authorization Act,” said Tom Albert, Navy TAP Manager, OPNAV N17 Competency and Compliance branch. “But more importantly, these changes offer a better individualized transition process to civilian life for our Sailors and their spouses.”
Under the three-tier system, Sailors preparing to leave the service will meet with a counselor to discuss their plans after separation or retirement. From there, they will be classified into one of three tiers.
“For Tier I Sailors, they don’t need as much as far as services. They’re pretty much engaged in their transition,” said Anthony Stevens, the military readiness section lead at Commander Naval Installations Command. “Many of them already have a job lined up, or they’re retiring.”
Service members in Tier II are ready to transition, but not yet fully prepared. In other words, they may be saving their money and looking into careers, but may even still be on the fence about staying in the service, he said.
Tier III service members, “Don’t have any plans whatsoever,” Stevens said. This could include service members who are being discharged under other-than-honorable circumstances or are leaving the service on short notice because of an injury or disability.
Once service members are funneled into one of the three tiers, the counselor recommends a specific track — either higher education, employment, entrepreneurship or vocational skills training — based on the person’s goals for life after the military.
TAP is mandatory for active and reserve personnel who serve 180 or more days of consecutive active duty and must be completed prior to release and issuance of DD214.
Sailor 2025 is the Navy’s program to improve and modernize personnel management and training systems to more effectively recruit, develop, manage, reward, and retain the force of tomorrow.
