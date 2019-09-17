PENSACOLA, Fla.
The Navy League and Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) announced Sept. 12 the requirements and solicited applications for the Alaska Sea Services Scholarships for academic year 2020-2021.
The program awards up to four $1,000 scholarships annually for undergraduate education to dependent children and spouses of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard personnel who legally claim Alaska as their state of residence.
The scholarships are made possible by funds raised by Alaskan citizens for a war bond as a gift to USS Juneau (CL 52) during World War II. After the sinking of Juneau, the governor of the territory of Alaska and the secretary of the Navy agreed to keep the bond monies on deposit until an appropriate application was found. In 1986, the Navy established the Alaska Sea Services fund.
“Alaskan citizens originally gathered these funds for the light cruiser USS Juneau; however, the ship was sunk at the Battle of Guadalcanal before the gift could be presented,” said Ryan Donaldson, Navy League senior vice president for business operations. “What better way to honor the memory of Juneau sailors than by helping educate Alaska’s future?”
Applicants must be the child or spouse of a legal resident of the state of Alaska who is, or was at the time of death or designation as missing-in-action, a Regular or Reserve U.S. Navy, Marine Corps or Coast Guard member on active duty, inactive duty or retired with or without pay.
The Navy League will screen all applications and submit their recommendations to NETC to select the winners. Selection will be based on academic proficiency, character, leadership ability, community involvement and financial need.
Students must provide proof of acceptance at an accredited college or university for full-time undergraduate study toward a bachelor’s degree. No more than two scholarship awards may be received by an individual during the pursuit of a four-year degree.
Scholarship applications will be accepted from Oct. 14, 2019 to Feb. 14, 2020.
For additional information and a link to apply for the Alaska Sea Services Scholarship, visit https://www.navyleague.org/programs/scholarships or contact either Navy League’s Executive Vice President, Business Operations and General Counsel, Ryan Donaldson, Esq, at (703) 528-1775/(800) 356-5760/scholarships@navyleaque.org, or Dr. Cheral Cook at (850) 452-3671/DSN 459/cheral.cook@navy.mil.
For more news from Naval Education and Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/cnet/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.