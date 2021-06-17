VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.
Most Navy Lodge locations around the world are now taking reservations for leisure travel on a space available basis. In Spring 2020, Navy Lodges began restricting leisure travel as its locations were used to accommodate guests placed on restriction of movement orders by their commands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to welcome back our leisure travel guests,” said Chris Settelen, Vice President, Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program. “While our primary mission is to support military members on permanent change of station orders or temporary duty, we are also here for our families who are enjoying time away from work and on vacation. It will be nice to see them back in our Navy Lodges.”
As has been done over the past year, Navy Lodges will continue to practice its ‘Shipshape and Squared Away’ cleaning protocols, providing a safe and secure environment for its guests. Breakfast has also been reintroduced and guests can utilize express check-out. In addition, in accordance with the Department of Defense (DoD) and Centers for Disease Control policies, and in concurrence with individual installation Commanding Officers, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) will no longer require fully vaccinated patrons or associates to wear a face mask while in a Navy Lodge. To avoid any confusion, signage has been placed at the entryways at all Navy Lodges as a reminder of the current policy that is in effect at that location. However, any Navy Lodge guest who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to follow applicable DoD face covering guidance, which includes wearing a mask at all times while indoors.
Navy Lodges offer patrons oversized guest rooms and family suites with onsite amenities such as vending machines, guest laundry area and fitness room and children’s outside play area. Navy Lodges also offer free Wi-Fi and breakfast and every Navy Lodge is accessible. As an added convenience, family pets up to 70 pounds in weight can stay at most Navy Lodges when traveling with its owner. Guests need to contact the specific Navy Lodge regarding its pet policies.
To make a reservation, call the Navy Lodge Department of Defense Reservation Center at 800-628-9466 or go online at www.navy-lodge.com or www.dodlodging.com. Follow Navy Lodge on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NavyLodge/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/NavyLodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.