Norfolk
The Secretary of the Navy's annual Active Duty Fund Drive campaign in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) kicks off March 1. Active Duty Sailors and Marines are taking care of their own by providing donated funds to the only Department of the Navy sponsored non-profit organization.
“NMCRS is a key enabler for resiliency in the Fleet.” said Rear Adm. Joseph Diguardo, Commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and 2021 Active Duty Fund Drive Chair for the Hampton Roads Area.
For Sailors and Marines facing unexpected expenses such as those that occur during a natural disaster, needing help paying bills, or with an unexpected move, the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society is there to provide financial support. A lot of that financial support comes directly from service members’ donations.
The focus of the campaign is to reach every service member, to create awareness about the organization and the services it provides while also giving Sailors and Marines a chance to contribute.
Established in 1904 and funded solely through donations, NMCRS is a private 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to serving active duty and retired Sailors, Marines and their eligible family members in need throughout the world.
NMCRS provides financial assistance in the form of interest free loans and grants and education, as well as other programs and services. For more information on how you can help support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, go to www.nmcrs.org.
