NORFOLK
Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society announced the start of Operation JINGLE (Join IN Giving a Little Extra) for 2019.
The annual holiday program provides complimentary hotel accommodations to the visiting families of locally stationed service members who are unable to travel home for the holidays. All Hampton Roads area active duty service members are invited to participate in Operation JINGLE.
Operation JINGLE provides a three-night stay in hotels from Dec. 23 through the morning of Dec. 26.
In 2018, a total of 119 rooms were donated to across the Hampton Roads area, and 114 service members were able to spend the holidays together with their family members.
The only charge for the room is a non-refundable reservation fee of $10.00 per room, per night, to be paid when the lodging request is submitted. Reservation fees ensure all rooms are used. The entire reservation fee is donated to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society and is used to help Sailors, Marines, and their families when they experience financial difficulties, attend Budget for Baby classes, and receive visits from free Visiting Nurses.
To qualify, service members must be stationed and live aboard a ship, reside in one of the local barracks, or single sailor PPV. Commands must verify the rooms will be used for families traveling to and from the Hampton Roads area to spend the holidays with their service member. Room availability is limited. Rooms are reserved on a first come-first-served basis. Hotels require 24-hour cancellation in the event the rooms cannot be used.
To participate, commands must designate a representative as the command’s single point of contact to coordinate the delivery of applications and confirmation information with the Norfolk Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.
Deadline for submission is Dec.18.
Commands may request registration forms from Tom Gaff or Patricia Lewis at Norfolk Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society by calling 757-322-1175 or e-mail thomas.gaff@nmcrs.org and patricia.lewis@nmcrs.org.
All incidental expenses incurred during the hotel stay, to include phone calls, laundry services, movies, room service and other meals are the responsibility of the service member who reserved the room.
Command representatives of underway commands/units unable to meet the Dec. 18 deadline should contact Mr. Gaff for more details.
Operation JINGLE is sponsored by the Hotel/Motel Associations and Visitors Bureaus from Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Williamsburg/Peninsula. Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is proud to partner with local hotels to offer this great opportunity to military members.
