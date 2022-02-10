On February 3, we mark the birth of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell (1821-1910), the first American woman to obtain a Medical Degree (1849). Since 2016, the United States has celebrated her birthday as National Women Physicians Day, a holiday commemorating Dr. Blackwell’s many contributions to the field of medicine and for recognizing all women who have followed her example by becoming physicians. Clockwise starting top left: CAPT Kim Davis, CO, NMC San Diego; LT Taylor James, Naval Hospital Jacksonville; LT Elizabeth Rettie, USS George H.W. Bush; and LCDR Marissa Mayor, USS America.