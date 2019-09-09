JACKSONVILLE, Fla.
As personnel in Navy Region Southeast return after Hurricane Dorian, the command offers details on reimbursement of expenses for those who were evacuated as authorized by Rear Adm. Gary Mayes, commander of Navy Region Southeast.
Per Diem – the money authorized to cover lodging, food, and incidentals – is authorized to be paid to evacuees at the rate of the approved safe-haven location. Navy Region Southeast established safe haven locations around Tallahassee, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Columbia, South Carolina; and Tampa, Florida. As an example, the daily rates for Tallahassee are $102 for lodging, $56 for food, and $5 for incidentals. Anyone who evacuated to locations, outside of the approved safe haven location for their command, will only be reimbursed at the safe haven per diem rates.
Reimbursement for meals is based on the number of authorized travelers and paid out at the approved rate. However, there are calculations to determine maximum amounts for families. Receipts for meals are not required however; we strongly recommend you keep them.
Travel expenses to evacuate are similar and are only reimbursed up to the safe-haven location. Travel to the safe haven in a personal vehicle is reimbursed at $0.58 cents per mile.
Once the military evacuee receives notification from their appropriate Routing/Reviewing Official, they may access Defense Travel System to complete their travel authorization and voucher for reimbursement. Military evacuees will need a copy of your NAVPERS 1070/602 (Dependency Application/Record of Emergency Data), itemized lodging receipts in the traveler’s name, Evacuation Lodging Reimbursement Certification Form (if claiming lodging), and receipts for claimed expenses of $75 or more.
Civilians will need: DD Form 1351-2 (Travel Voucher), DD Form 1610 (TDY Orders), bank routing and account information for direct deposit, Evacuation Lodging Reimbursement Certification form (if claiming lodging), itemized lodging receipts in the traveler’s name, and receipts for claimed expenses of $75 or more. Commands may establish a schedule to create and issue the evacuation orders for travel claims, so evacuees are urged to maintain contact with the parent command.
Personnel are reminded that evacuation entitlements will end upon return to home station or at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 8 – whichever is earlier. If authorized to evacuate, military and civilian employees should maintain all travel and lodging receipts to ensure proper reimbursement.
For help understanding how to submit for reimbursement, applicable rates or eligibility; go to your local Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) or call 1-866-293-2776 to be directed to the appropriate FFSC. Command administrative offices are also a vital resource to help clarify evacuation and reimbursement issues, and will be the primary authority for review and approval of claims.
The Navy Family Accountability and Assistance System (NFAAS) has established a needs assessment module on the NFAAS website to enable hurricane-affected personnel to document their status and request assistance if needed. Go to https://navyfamily.navy.mil or call (877) 414-5358 to file a request for help.
