NORCO, Calif.
The Navy was recently awarded three U.S. patents, developed by Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, for laser-based air biosensors for remote detection, real-time monitoring and control of biological chemicals including biohazards.
The Air Biosensors for Remote Detection of Biohazards will allow the Navy to sample, analyze and send real-time data regarding biological hazards. By analyzing active and passive threats in real time, the devices – including one that enables detection from a remote location – will provide warfighters and first responders significantly more time to seek cover or change into protective gear to avoid dangerous biological hazards.
“These laser-based Air Biosensors for Detection of Biohazards will be important new tools for the warfighter and the Navy,” said Capt. Rick Braunbeck, Commanding Officer of NSWC Corona. “Equipping our warfighters with these innovative technologies will provide them significant advantage in the face of a threat. This is yet another achievement that strengthens the Navy’s intellectual property holdings and adds long-term value to the Navy’s mission.”
By employing two common types of laser-based technologies used for chemical detection — molecular absorption spectrophotometry (MAS) and molecular fluorescence spectrophotometry (MFS) — these three devices promise to generate more reliable results than if either technology were used separately.
Two of the three inventions combine the two technologies. The detection capability is based on "label-free" spectrometric signals from native biomolecules. The compact, novel designs are portable; use application-specific scalability of size, weight and power consumption (SWaP); and allow for a long laser path in the air sample for increased sensitivity and selectivity of detection.
The third and latest patent in the series (US 10,209,188 B2) was awarded Feb. 19, 2019 for a novel, compact air biosensor that uses a suction baffle to selectively screen ambient air, including particles and spores, for hazardous biomolecules and bio-agents using the laser-based dual detection technologies (MAS and MFA). This Air Biosensor is designed to mount on and interface with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or drone that is equipped with GPS, video or still cameras, sensors, and a remote controller for remote operation. It could also attach to a wearable or stationary device.
The second patent (US 10,132,752 B2) was issued Nov. 20, 2018 for a hand-held, laser-based biosensor using molecular fluorescence spectrophotometry for detecting and identifying native biomolecules via direct sampling in solids, fluid, atmospheric air, and on surfaces.
The first patent in this series (US 10,036,703 B1) was awarded July 31, 2018 for a portable, pocket-wearable, laser-based biosensor including interchangeable modular components for the efficient and quick field testing of substances within fluid samples. No such portable biosensor currently exists in the market. Applications include use by first responders, the military, and the food and drug industries.
NSWC Corona is currently pursuing government and industry partnerships to transition these laser-based biosensor concepts into widely available warfighter tools.
"These inventions are win-win outcomes from the summer faculty research program work at NSWC Corona funded by the Office of Naval Research (ONR)," said Dr. Subrata Sanyal, co-inventor and chief scientist in the Measurement Science and Engineering (MS) Department at NSWC Corona. "For the past four summers, the opportunity to work with our ONR summer faculty researcher and co-inventor, Dr. Kin Chiu Ng, an eminent analytical chemistry professor from California State University Fresno, culminated in these inventions for the Navy and a long-term collaboration of mutual benefits. These inventions have great technical potential for warfighters and mankind, when deployed. On a side note, we are very happy and excited that Dr. Ng has recently joined us in the MS Department as a Navy civilian employee."
The latest Patent Power Scorecard (2017) published by the Institute of Electrical Engineers ranks the Navy’s patent portfolio second in the world amongst all other government agencies, a distinction fueled by employees and contractors across the Navy’s science and engineering enterprise.
About Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona
Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona, headquartered in Norco, California, is the Navy's premier independent analysis and assessment agent using measurement, analysis and assessment to enable our warfighters to train, fight and win. The center analyzes warfare and missile defense systems, provides systems engineering for Live Virtual Constructive training ranges, and advises and administratively manages measurement and calibration standards for the Navy and Marine Corps. Capt. Khary W. Hembree-Bey commands the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) field activity with a workforce of more than 3,700 scientists, engineers, contractors and support staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.